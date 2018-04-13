Local girl climbs Peru mountain for Falkirk charity

Grateful student Kerry-Niamh Deegan is raising money and awareness for Falkirk’s Mental Health Association, FDAMH by trekking through the Andes to Machu Picchu.

The 22-year-old from Falkirk attended FDAMH last summer after struggling with her own issues and will be heading to Peru in June.

She’ll spend four days trekking through 21 miles of the Andes, at the highest altitude of 4780 metres.

Kerry-Niamh said: “When I left the centre, I felt like a completely different person.

“I found the services incredible and, as I got to benefit from them, I want other people to be able to do so too.”

FDAMH promotes mental wellbeing by providing a range of services to local individuals that are recovering from mental ill health.

Kerry-Niamh’s fundraising page can be found at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/kerryniamhdeegan.