Local club celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

A local family-run club hosted a fun filled day to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, which takes place today (March 21.)

World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day which encourages people all over the world to choose their own activities to help raise awareness of what Down syndrome is, what it means to have Down syndrome, and how people with Down syndrome play a vital role in our lives and communities.

The family club, who meet every second week, got involved in the celebration by organising a crafting and baking event for members with Down’s syndrome and families and carers.

The event took place on Saturday, March 17 at Grange Community Education Centre in Redding and welcomed around 30 people.