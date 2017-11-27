Little Mix to play Falkirk Stadium

Chart topping girl band Little Mix will play in Falkirk next summer.

It was announced the former X Factor winners will be at Falkirk Stadium on Friday, July 27 as part of their The Summer Hits Tour 2018.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, November 30 at 9.30am.

However, they will only be sold through agents Ticketmaster and not Falkirk FC channels.

The show will see Little Mix perform their greatest hits, including Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

Little Mix have just released The Platinum Edition of their smash hit album ‘Glory Days’. The original version of the album spent five weeks at the top of the UK Albums Chart surpassing any other album released by a female group this millennium and becoming the longest reigning girl group No.1 album since Spice Girls’ debut 20 years ago.

Visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk for full ticket details.