Light up a life is Strathcarron plea

Special lights will be shining this Christmas in the gardens at Strathcarron Hospice to honour and celebrate the lives of much loved family members and friends.

This year’s ceremony will take place at the Hospice on Tuesday, December 5, at 7pm.

This is an opportunity to remember loved ones and, if you so wish, leave a message on our Christmas tree.

The Strathcarron Singers will be leading the carol singing and our chaplain, Stuart Murdoch will carry out a short, meaningful reading.

This service is such a special way to celebrate the lives of those who live in our hearts.

The service will finish with coffee and mince pies served in our daycare lounge by 7.45pm.

Due to parking restrictions in the grounds of the Hospice we have arranged shuttle buses from Denny High School at 6.30pm to take you to and from the Hospice.

Of course we appreciate that not everyone is able to attend the Light up a Life candlelight celebration in person.

If this is the case you can visit one of desks where you are able to sponsor a light for the tree in memory of loved ones.

These desks are located in the Falkirk Howgate Centre, Stirling bus station and Cumbernauld shopping centre.

The desks are manned by volunteers from 10am until 4pm from November 27 until December 22 so please do pop along if you would like to have a light shining on the Christmas tree to remember someone you miss.

You can also visit www.strathcarronhospice.net to arrange this online.

The donations you make to sponsor a light for a loved one this year will be directly used by Strathcarron Hospice to care for local people living with a terminal illness making every moment count for our patients and their families this Christmas.