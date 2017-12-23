Liam takes on panto role fit for a prince

An actor from Stenhousemuir is currently treading the boards as Prince Charming at Ayr Gaiety Theatre.

Liam Webster, a former Larbert High School pupil and member of Falkirk Children’s Theatre, is taking on the role in MC Production’s annual pantomime Cinderella.

The show runs at the theatre until January 3.

This is Liam’s fourth year in the panto at the Gaiety under the watchful eye of Michael Courtney, with his previous roles including Prince Rudolph in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk and the Beast in Beauty and the Beast.

And he’s said to be delighted to be back there in 2017.

The festive show comes at the end of a busy year for Liam, who has been travelling for work, including a five week tour of China in which he appeared in an international production of Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights, playing the role of Edgar Linton.

The tour visited theatres across China, including in Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou as well as Shanghai, where Liam was lucky enough to perform in the Grand Theatre – one of the world’s largest theatres.

He has also appeared this year as the villainous Weasel in an outdoor national tour of Wind in the Willows, and as Muzzy in Satisfied at London’s Theatre 503.

After leaving Larbert High School, Liam pursued performing arts at Stageworx in Stirling before spending a year at Langside College in Glasgow. His dream was to train in London at Mountview Academy of Performing Arts, so at the age of 18 he moved to the capital and completed a BA (Hons) degree in Performing Arts Acting.

Since then he’s enjoyed success with numerous theatre roles including several Shakespearean roles, such as MacBeth in MacBeth (The Young Shakespeare Theatre Company), Romeo in Romeo and Juliet and Laertes in Hamlet (Cambridge Shakespeare Festival).

Other acting credits include Captain James Hook, doubled up with Mr Darling, in a national tour of JM Barrie’s Peter Pan and international tours of Spain playing roles such as Bernardo in West Side Story and Frankenstein’s monster in Frankenstein (Onatti Productions/La Tourne Teatro).

Liam’s parents, Ronald and Gillian, and his sister Kelly, still live in Stenhousemuir.