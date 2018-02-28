Latest on bins following extreme snow

Waste and recycling bin collections will face delay due to travel conditions.

Not only are schools and roads affected by the freezing conditions, Falkirk bins will face the brunt of it too.

Falkirk Council confirm that there will be a delay to waste and recycling collections due to the extreme weather conditions.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Householders are asked to leave bins presented and these will be collected as soon as possible.”

We will update with any further information on the issue.