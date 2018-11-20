Larbert schoolgirl is youngest ever female Radio Royal presenter

A 14-year-old Larbert girl is making waves as the youngest ever female presenter at Forth Valley Hospital’s Radio Royal.

Amy Cardno, aka ‘Wee Amy’ presents her own live show every Wednesday night which is repeated on Saturday evenings and Tuesday mornings.

The Larbert High School pupil, who one day hopes to become a broadcast journalist, first became involved with Radio Royal after her mum, Mary, organised a visit to the station.

Mary said: “Amy plays an active role in the School of Media within Larbert High so she was really excited and was even more delighted when she was asked to help out on a regular basis.”

Amy recently sat and passed her broadcasting exam and has now been given her very own slot called ‘Wee Amy’s Anthems’.

Dad Iain said: “Mary and I are really proud of Amy’s attitude and her confidence and believe she is an inspiration to other young people to follow their dreams.”

Amy said: “I love the buzz of working in the studio and it’s a good feeling knowing the songs I am playing are helping to put a smile on the hospital patient’s faces. I’ve had fantastic support from everyone at the station as well as my friends and family and feel very proud.”

Media manager at Radio Royal, Kat Walker, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Amy and help her train to become a presenter. For someone of her age, she has such a natural talent. Amy has worked so hard from collecting patient requests to helping out at roadshows and we hope she’ll stay with us for while yet but with her determination I have no doubt one day she’ll get her dream media career!”

For more information on Amy’s show follow her on Twitter at @AmyC_2909xx