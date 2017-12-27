Larbert pupils’ artwork brings festive cheer to hospital

Senior pupils at Larbert High created festive window illustrations to bring Christmas cheer to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Working with teachers Miss McAinsh and Mrs McFadyen the pupils decorated the main entrance, foyer and ambulatory care areas as part of an ongoing collaboration with the hospital on various projects which started three years ago and has been a great success.

The feedback and interaction from both staff and visitors was lovely and pupils gained much from the day.

Pupils also decorated Caledonian Care Home in Larbert and the school’s S3 community arts class are working with a beach themed mural in the dementia ward of the care home.

S1 pupils will soon unveil their large bird sculpture within the courtyard of Women and Children’s wing at the hospital.