Larbert pupils’ art to help celebrate 70 years of the NHS

Pupils from Larbert High School have been busy creating art work to be displayed in Forth Valley Royal Hospital during the NHS’s 70th anniversary celebrations this summer.

Seventeen young people, from S2 to S6, took part in a sculpture workshop at the main entrance to the hospital last week as they began to create the special celebratory artworks.

Olivia McDonald

Visiting artist Susheila Jamieson worked with the pupils to create hollow sculptural willow forms that will be lit and hung around the atrium during the celebrations to mark the NHS’s 70th anniversary on July 5.

Mhairi McAinsh, art teacher at the school, said: “The artist, Susheila Jamieson was delighted with the work created by our students and was impressed by the pupils imagination and creativity when creating the sculptural forms in their small groups.

“The pupils then used a variety of embossing techniques on copper to create the number 70 to be added to their forms.”

The sculpture workshop is the latest in a series of community art projects that the school has been involved in and there is a strong partnership with NHS Forth Valley as well as other community organisations.

Pupils from the high school are working on live projects in and around the local community.