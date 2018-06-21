Larbert golfers to undertake all-day course challenge

Two friends from Larbert will play Falkirk Carmuirs Golf Club for four consecutive rounds to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Friends Robert Campbell (55) and Andrew McGuirk (50) will walk approximately 22 miles and hit in excess of 350 shots to complete the four rounds of golf on June 25.

Andrew McGuirk, pictured with Hamish the Highland Cow, will undertake the challenge

The pair, who have named themselves The Rabstars for the challenge, expect to be on the course for over 12 hours, and will also be carrying their bags and golf clubs throughout the day.

Robert, an industrial firefighter at Ineos, said: “One of the reasons I chose Macmillan Cancer Support as the charity is because my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer back in November.

“My friend and I are both members of Falkirk Golf Club, so we decided to do something related to golf.

“We’re aiming to start at 6.30am and probably won’t finish until 9pm, so it’s a big challenge.”

Andrew, a police officer, set up a Just Giving page online which has already raised £285.

He said: “We enjoy playing golf and usually in most types of weather, this helps us keep fit and healthy, and it’s a good way to socialise.

“As a team we would like to give something back to help support Macmillan for the support they give to so many of our family and friends.”

The Rabstars have invited people to come see them on the day, or even join the team in completing the challenge.

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-mcguirk.