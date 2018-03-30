Kinneil Primary visit The Howgate for Easter launch

To help launch The Howgate’s annual Easter event, youngsters from Kinneil Primary and Early Years Campus visited the local shopping centre on March 15.

The event, which aims to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice, will take place at The Hogwate on Saturday, March 31, from 11am to 3pm. Families can explore Falkirk town centre on the Easter chick hunt, take part in an Easter crafting session and visit a giant rabbit petting zoo. Local chocolatier Maleys will also be holding chocolate making workshops. Claire MacDonald, Strathcarron’s business development fundraiser said: “We are thrilled that our corporate partner, the Howgate Shopping Centre, is once again supporting Strathcarron Hospice with this fantastic event. As an independent hospice, we need to raise £12,900 each and every day of the year to keep our services running and we can only achieve with the support of our local communities.” To take part you can register at the Howgate and entry is five pounds per child which goes directly to Strathcarron Hospice.