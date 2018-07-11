Kincardine man’s wedding video goes viral

Over five million people around the world have watched a Kincardine man’s wedding day ... after it was interrupted by a drag artist.

The video of the hilarious moment when Cheri Treiffel storms into the wedding of Peter McConnachie and Peter Deaville quickly went viral after it was shared by guest Graham Cole on Facebook.

Despite having their wedding paused, the couple couldn’t help but laugh as Cheri, also known as Mark Swift, battered them with a handbag and sang the 1960s soul classic It Should Have Been Me.

But their amusement was because the pair had organised the whole things for their 177 guests at the ceremony in St Luke’s in Glasgow’s east end.

They hadn’t even let Peter McConnachie’s mum Glenda into the surprise and she had to be reassured it was all part of the day.

He said: “When we planned our wedding we wanted it to be full of fun and warmth. We wanted it also to celebrate kindness, love and fun – which it definitely did.

Drag artist Cheri Treiffel who sang 'It Should Have Been Me'

“It was simply amazing.”

They had a large wedding party with six best men, six groomsmaids, two ushers and their goddaughter Amelia as their flower girl.

While one Peter was walked down the aisle by mum Glenda, the other was accompanied by good friend and neighbour Jean.

Their guests, which saw another 60 join them in the evening, included Bonnie the Seal, the Glasgow 2018 mascot.

Peter McConnachie from Kincardine with mum Glenda

Peter added: “Who would have thought that in 48 hours our wedding has created international love train with the message of love, kindness and diversity being spread around the globe.

“The video of Cheri Treiffel storming the wedding has now been watched by over five million people. We have had messages of goodwill from around the globe – it’s amazing.”