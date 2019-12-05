Kevin and Katie the Carrot prizes to be won in Strathcarron Hospice raffle

Strathcarron Hospice has three giant Kevin and Katie Carrots to give away just in time for Christmas.

The popular characters from the Aldi adverts are in high demand and the charity is running an online raffle to give people the chance to win one.

The characters feature in the Kevin the Carrot Christmas story.

To enter the prize draw, which will see all the money raised go to help Strathcarron Hospice continue to provide specialist end of life care, love and support to local people throughout the festive season, tickets cost £2 and can be bought HERE.

Entry closes on Monday, December 16 and the winning three tickets will be drawn on Tuesday, December 17.