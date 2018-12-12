Kerry Ann is last Bantaskin guide to earn Baden Powell Award

Members of 1st Bantaskin Guides gathered to congratulate Kerry Ann Dickson on receiving her Baden Powell Award.

The 15-year-old was given a badge and certificate and also enjoyed a celebratory cake with her fellow guides and family members.

Guide leader Margaret Kerr said: “Congratulations to Kerry Ann as this award takes a lot of dedication and commitment. She worked very hard and should be very proud of her achievement.”

The Baden Powell is currently the highest award a Girl Guide can achieve and encourages hard work, advancement of citizenship and community development.

In order to achieve a Baden Powell award, Guides need to complete tasks that encourage them to try new things and push their boundaries. They must also have made their promise, gained two challenge badges and two interest badges.

Ms Kerr explained that Kerry Ann is actually the last girl in the Bantaskin unit who will receive the Baden Powell as the name of the accolade is soon to change to the ‘Section Gold Award’ under the new Girl Guiding programme.

A Girl Guiding spokeswoman said: “The Baden Powell Challenge award will be retired along with the current programme at the beginning of the 2019 academic year.”