Kelpies pit stop for septenarian on charity trip

A 73-year-old woman is currently travelling around the UK using only a Gypsy top waggon and her two faithful Belgium draft horses to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Daisy Sadler will reach the halfway point of her journey at The Kelpies on Saturday between 9 and 11am and would encourage families from the area to join her there.

Daisy and her two honorable horses have been travelling roughly 50 miles per week via the UK’s minor road network.

She left home mid-April and expects her 1000-mile trip to take five months to complete.

Daisy has been overwhelmed by the support and generosity she has received from the public who have so far raised over £6000 for her chosen charity.

Followers can track Daisy’s progress via Facebook and donate to the Imogen Whitby Fund here or by texting ‘SYDS73’ followed by the donation amount to 70070.