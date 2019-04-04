Kelpies and Wheel go blue for Parkinsons

The Kelpies and the Falkirk Wheel will be among 50 Scottish landmarks lighting up in blue to mark World Parkinson’s Day on Thursday, April 11.

And the famous equine sculptures will also provide a backdrop for special fundraising walk that evening to raise vital funds to combat Parkinson’s.

Around 12,400 people in Scotland have Parkinson’s – about 1 in 375 adults.

And yet, despite it being the second most prevalent neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer’s, public understanding of the impact of Parkinson’s remains low.

Annie Macleod, Director of Parkinson’s UK Scotland, says: “The perception that Parkinson’s is an inevitable part of growing old and is just a bit of shakiness couldn’t be wider of the mark.

“Parkinson’s can be brutal and has more than 40 recognised symptoms. It affects people of all ages, and typically has a massive impact on every aspect of someone’s life.

“That’s why on World Parkinson’s Day - Thursday, April 11 – we are launching our biggest ever awareness campaign to highlight just how serious the condition is.”

Annie continued: “Local ‘Walk for Parkinson’s’ are among the most popular opportunities for people to show their support and over the last four years have raised more than £1.5 million across the UK.

“This year we’re holding a special event on World Parkinson’s Day – an evening walk at The Kelpies in Falkirk.

“Walkers will enjoy the spectacle of the Kelpies turning blue to mark the day. We’d encourage everyone to come along and you can sign up for the walk at www.parkinsons.org.uk/walks ”