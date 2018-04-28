Just weeks until Camelon Mariner’s Day

Preparations are well underway for the district’s gala season as organisers start working with children forming this year’s retinues.

Camelon Mariner’s Day takes place on Saturday, June 9 with the usual procession followed by the crowning ceremony in the Stirling Road playing fields.

Queen elect for 2018 is 11-year-old Millie Blackadder, a pupil at Easter Carmuirs Primary School.

Her retinue is: Ladies in Waiting – Hayley McKinlay (Bantaskin PS) and Lulu Watt (Easter Carmuuirs) ; Maids of Honour – Sophie Peasley (Carmuirs) and Daniella Clark (St Francis): Flower Girls – Emily Dowell (Carmuirs) and Chloe Murray (Bantaskin).

Champion – Ewan Cullen (Easter Carmuirs); Mariner Boy – Zach Finlayson (Carmuirs); Herald – Leon Boslem (St Francis); Page Boys – Michael Drzewiecki (St Francis) and Grant Craig (Easter Carmuirs).

Fairies – Amberly Howarth, Aimee Muir and Aillie Donaldson (Easter Carmuirs); Alicja Perzanowskia, Ruby Inch and Kelsey Leigh Neil (Carmuirs); Mila Marshall and Elise Lightbody (Bantaskin); Cydnaei Lumsden-Lethem and Ailie Boslem (St Francis).