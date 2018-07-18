Join in with Braveheart’s Big Fit Walk

Braveheart, in partnership with Get Out Get Active Forth Valley, have encouraged people to join in a one hour health walk tomorrow (Thursday).

The Big Fit Walk encourages walking for everyone, everyday, everywhere, and this year will include walking over the new Abbotshaugh Bridge.

Braveheart offers a range of health related activities to people over 50 who have a chronic or long-term condition, but the walk is open to everyone.

Walkers are to meet in the car park closest to the Kelpies at 11am and there is no need to sign up beforehand.