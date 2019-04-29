Is Falkirk home to the UK’s funniest passport picture?

The search is on to find the UK’s funniest passport picture - and it could be from Falkirk!

Online gaming site, GalaSpins.com, is calling for people across the country to submit photos of passport pictures where they look a bit worse for wear, with the launch of its new competition.

From looking like it’s a mugshot or even how it’s printed distorting the image, many across the UK are not the biggest fans of their passport picture, but now they can reap the rewards as the best entry will receive a £100 Love2Shop voucher.

Karina Adrian, Head of Brand Marketing at GalaSpins.com, said: “We know a lot of people think they have a dodgy passport picture, and we want to see the funniest ones!

“We want people in Falkirk to come forward and submit their photos to be in with a chance of winning a shopping spree.”

Do you feel like your picture deserves the prize? Submit your photo at https://woobox.com/tkbefb