Irn-Bru makes a bullish pitch for the ‘energy’ market

It’s orange, loaded with caffeine, and could go down as the big soft drinks hit of the summer - and comes in both “sugar” and “no sugar” variants.

Brand owner A G Barr says its new Irn-Bru Energy product involves a brand new formula which combines the familiar flavour of the parent drink’s “top secret essence” with taurine, caffeine and B vitamins.

Barr says most details are being kept strictly under wraps until it hits the shops on July 1, but adds Irn-Bru Energy will “meet the needs of today’s energy drinker” while offering “a different taste experience to regular Irn-Bru”.

Marketing director Adrian Troy said: “We know there are a huge number of Irn-Bru fans who love energy drinks, so we’re excited to reveal our plans for Irn-Bru Energy.

“Energy drinks are a really fast growing, exciting market and we’re confident Irn-Bru Energy will wake up and shake up energy drink fans in Scotland and beyond.”

Featuring the iconic Irn-Bru strongman on pack, the liquid will be in the usual distinctive orange colour and will contain 32mg of caffeine per 100ml - “roughly the same as a medium latte from high street coffee chains”.