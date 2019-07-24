In pictures: When One Direction appeared at Falkirk’s City nightclub in 2010

A couple of days after Christmas in 2010, a group of five young lads made an appearance at Falkirk’s City nightclub, singing five cover versions of songs and meeting fans.

They had finished third in that year’s X-Factor show after being put together and mentored by Simon Cowell. It’s fair to say that One Direction went on to bigger things but here’s how they looked on that day nearly nine years ago.

One Direction appear at City nightclub in Falkirk on December 27, 2010. Pictures by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

