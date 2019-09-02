In pictures: The weird and the wonderful at Capital Sci-fi Con in Falkirk

Thousands turned out for the second Capital Sci-fi Con in Falkirk on Saturday.

Light rain failed to dampen the spirits of those young and old who visited the town centre to see strange alien life forms, costumed vigilantes and cult characters aplenty. The Howgate Shopping Centre and High Street had everything any self-respecting science fiction afficiando and superhero groupie could ever want, with all money raised going to CHAS.

Captial Sci-Fi Con Falkirk Invasion 2019 in the Howgate Centre and High Street on Saturday, August 31. Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

