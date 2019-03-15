In Pictures: The 12 locations within 15 miles of Falkirk where speed camera vans operate
There are currently 12 locations within 15 miles of Falkirk where speed camera vans operate.
They are listed here with speed limit and council area. All information correct at time of publishing - source www.safetycameras.gov.scot
1. A706 near to Borrowstoun Road, Bo'ness
Speed limit: 30 mph - Falkirk Council.
2. A993 near to Gilburn Place, Bo'ness
Speed limit: 30 mph - Falkirk Council.
3. M80 near to Barnego Road Overbridge, Dunipace
Speed limit: Motorway Speed Limit - Falkirk Council.
4. M9 near to Bo'ness Road Overbridge, Polmont
Speed limit: Motorway Speed Limit - Falkirk Council.
