In Pictures: The 12 locations within 15 miles of Falkirk where speed camera vans operate

There are currently 12 locations within 15 miles of Falkirk where speed camera vans operate.

They are listed here with speed limit and council area. All information correct at time of publishing - source www.safetycameras.gov.scot

Speed limit: 30 mph - Falkirk Council.

1. A706 near to Borrowstoun Road, Bo'ness

Speed limit: 30 mph - Falkirk Council.

2. A993 near to Gilburn Place, Bo'ness

Speed limit: Motorway Speed Limit - Falkirk Council.

3. M80 near to Barnego Road Overbridge, Dunipace

Speed limit: Motorway Speed Limit - Falkirk Council.

4. M9 near to Bo'ness Road Overbridge, Polmont

