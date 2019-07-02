In pictures: Sun shines on Falkirk’s Revolution Festival
The much-revered Revolution Festival returned to The Falkirk Wheel on Saturday to the delight of all who attended.
A colour fight involving bright body paint proved popular with youngsters and adults alike, as did the customary flotilla of canoes and kayaks which filled the canal. There was also a raft of games, food and music laid on for visitors who lapped up the chance to spend a day in the sunshine.
Revolution Festival at Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, June 29. Pictures by Scott Louden