In pictures: Sun shines on Falkirk’s Revolution Festival

The much-revered Revolution Festival returned to The Falkirk Wheel on Saturday to the delight of all who attended.

A colour fight involving bright body paint proved popular with youngsters and adults alike, as did the customary flotilla of canoes and kayaks which filled the canal. There was also a raft of games, food and music laid on for visitors who lapped up the chance to spend a day in the sunshine.

Revolution Festival at Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, June 29. Pictures by Scott Louden

Revolution Festival at Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, June 29. Pictures by Scott Louden

Revolution Festival at Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, June 29. Pictures by Scott Louden

Revolution Festival at Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, June 29. Pictures by Scott Louden. Hannah of Little Critters with Tess Weir holding Popcorn the owl and Joe Weir holding Willow the owl.

