In pictures: Sun shines on annual ‘Pinkie March’ through Falkirk mining villages
The sun shone on the Braes as the Free Colliers took part in their annual ‘Pinkie March’ through the streets of the former colliery villages.
Every year on the first Saturday in August, the Redding Colliers, the only lodge remaining in existence, march through the villages of Reddingmuirhead, Redding, Laurieston, Westquarter, Brightons and Wallacestone. The march also commemorates the 40 miners who perished in the Redding Pit Disaster of September 1923 and the Free Colliers lay a wreath at the village memorial stone.
Free Colliers Pinkie March on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Pictures by Jamie Forbes.