In pictures: Sun and fun makes Bonnybridge Gala ‘best one yet’

There was plenty of fun in the sun for everyone involved with Bonnybridge Gala Day on Saturday.

The crowds turned out in numbers to cheer all those in the parade as it made its way from Anderson Park to Duncan Stewart Memorial Park, or Jenny’s Park, as it is best known to locals. This year’s queen, St Joseph’s Primary School pupil Madison McCormack, was crowned by Leigh Gillies, while Dowager Queen Stephanie Cameron, along with her Lady in Waiting Sophie Haldane and Maid of Honour Jaye Lehardy, also had a part to play.

Bonnybridge Gala Day on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Duncan Stewart Memorial Park (Jenny's Park). Picture by Alan Murray.

