In pictures: Sea of pink at Falkirk Race for Life

Callendar Park was transformed into a sea of pink on Sunday as 1250 individuals from across Falkirk district took part in this year’s Race for Life.

This year, for the first time, men were permitted to join the race alongside women and children. Some walked, some jogged and others ran in the popular race which raises millions of pounds every year across the UK for life-saving cancer research. There were tots in buggies, dogs walking and running side-by-side with their owners and family members of all ages, all there to fundraise on behalf of individuals currently going through cancer or in memory of loved ones who had lost their battle with the illness.

Race For Life in aid of Cancer Research at Callander Park, Falkirk on Sunday, June 23. Pictures by Scott Louden. JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

