In pictures: Roman-themed play area opens in Falkirk’s Callendar Park

The facility, which has been closed for most of the summer holidays, has been given a brand new makeover to highlight the Roman heritage of the area. Read the full story HERE
View more
There were cheers and smiles all round at the offical reopening of Callendar Park’s children’s play area, following a £200,000 refurbishment.
The facility, which has been closed for most of the summer holidays, has been given a brand new makeover to highlight the Roman heritage of the area. Read the full story HERE