In pictures: Roman-themed play area opens in Falkirk’s Callendar Park

There were cheers and smiles all round at the offical reopening of Callendar Park’s children’s play area, following a £200,000 refurbishment.

The facility, which has been closed for most of the summer holidays, has been given a brand new makeover to highlight the Roman heritage of the area. Read the full story HERE

New Roman themed playpark at Callendar Park, Falkirk. Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

