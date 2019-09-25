In pictures: Remembering Falkirk district’s tragic TA soldiers

The loss of ten young men from the Falkirk area was remembered in a special service in Zetland Park at the weekend.

A memorial to the TA soldiers who all died during a night-time exercise on the River Trent in Nottinghamshire on September 28, 1975 is in the Grangemouth grounds and every year family, friends, former comrade-in-arms and old soldiers gather to pay tribute. Full story HERE

TA Memorial Service in Zetland Park, Grangemouth on Sunday, September 25. Picture by Alan Muray. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

TA Memorial Service in Zetland Park, Grangemouth on Sunday, September 25. Picture by Alan Muray. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

TA Memorial Service in Zetland Park, Grangemouth on Sunday, September 25. Picture by Alan Muray. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

TA Memorial Service in Zetland Park, Grangemouth on Sunday, September 25. Picture by Alan Muray. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more