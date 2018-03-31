In pictures: Reading Garden opens at Ladeside Primary

Pupils at Ladeside Primary now have a new and improved school library to enjoy.

The library has taken on a Reading Garden theme and it was officially opened to pupils last week, who dressed as their favourite characters from books to mark the occasion.

It had been due to open on World Book Day, March 1, however the snow put paid to that.

But now it is open and is a space for the whole school to enjoy.

Stephanie Devenney, acting depute headteacher, explained: One of the most successful ways to raise attainment is to improve reading.

“At Ladeside we have always promoted reading for enjoyment.

“Our pupils have been provided with innovative and exciting ways to enjoy reading.

“When we received our Pupil Equity Funding we agreed that the school library should be our next focus.

“I consulted with parents, carers and pupils to find out their opinions on how the library could be improved.

“Pupils wanted a theme and one suggested a Reading Garden so furniture, wall displays and artificial grass and cushions were bought.

“Our PTA purchased plants which have really helped the library come alive.”

Working with Maggie Burns, Falkirk Council learning resource services librarian, the school purchased a large number of new books, which parent helpers Coleen Mackenzie, Katrina Ryder and Una Deed have volunteered their time for months to put onto a lending system.

Ms Devanney added: “Now the pupils may check books out to take home.

“The children have shown great enthusiasm and excitement about using the library.

“Everyone involved feels really proud that we are providing these children and their families access to books.

“We really couldn’t have achieved so much in just a few months without the invaluable advice and expertise of Maggie Burns and the dedication of our parent helpers.”