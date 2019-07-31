In pictures: Rain can’t stop play at 148th Airth Highland Games

Torrential rain failed to dampen the spirits or the competitive atmosphere at Airth Highland Games on Saturday.

The event in North Green Park, the 148th to take place, was held against a backdrop of heavy downpours, however, all the traditional events, including the chieftain’s parade through the village, went ahead as planned with some disciplines drawing record entrants.

The 148th Airth Highland Games took place in North Greens Park on Saturday, July 27. Pictures by Alan Murray. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

The 148th Airth Highland Games took place in North Greens Park on Saturday, July 27. Pictures by Alan Murray. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

The 148th Airth Highland Games took place in North Greens Park on Saturday, July 27. Pictures by Alan Murray. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

The 148th Airth Highland Games took place in North Greens Park on Saturday, July 27. Pictures by Alan Murray. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more