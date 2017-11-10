IN PICTURES: Princess Returns

The Princess Royal visited Strathcarron Hospice on Wednesday for the first time in two years.

Princess Anne always makes a point of visiting the Fankerton premises annually, but had not been there since 2015 because illness forced her to cancel last year’s visit.

Princess Anne chats to people who waited to see her

One member of the crowd there to greet her was Carronshore Primary School pupil Ben Drummond (11) who took part in the Hospice’s Seasons of Growth grief counselling sessions following the death of his gran Senga Drummond, a long serving teacher at Carronshore Primary. Ben was joined by friends James MacMillan (11) and Carson Brown (9) and teacher Linda Gibson.

Also among the guests, invited for their continued support of the hospice, were Elsie Oberg from Camelon and Iain McLeod of Bonnybridge and Falkirk Soroptimists Karen Walls, Hazel Sinclair and Audrey Morrison.

Princess Anne meets staff, patients and guests during her visit to Strathcarron Hospice, accompanied by the stirring sounds of Alloa and Bowmar Pipe Band who braved cold weather to make the annual event even more special. VIP guests included Lord Lieutenant for Falkirk Alan Simpson, Falkirk Council Depute Provost Ann Ritchie and Falkirk MP John McNally. Invited guests came from all over the Forth Valley area and had all done their bit to support the hospice.