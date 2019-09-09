In pictures: Pedal for Scotland passes through Falkirk villages

More than 8000 people got on their bikes on Sunday for the Pedal for Scotland finale.

The closed-road cycle between Glasgow and Edinburgh saw participants travel through Slammanan, Avonbridge, Standburn, Maddiston and Whitecross. The weekend’s cycle was the event’s 20th anniversary and the last one to take place with organisers saying it has more than achieved its aims of encouraging more people to cycle, raising the profile of cycling in Scotland and providing a platform for raising millions of pounds for good causes.

Pedal for Scotland passing through Slamannan. Picture by Jamie Forbes. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

