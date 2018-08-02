In pictures: Meet the faces behind our Cafe of the Year top 10

Our Cafe of the Year competition is now in full swing!

And one huge part of all of our local businesses are the friendly faces behind the counter.

Of course, the food and treats might make your mouth water, but service with a smile is what will keep you coming back.

So have a look through our gallery and meet the people who are looking for your votes!

To vote for your winner, pick your favourite from the top 10 finalists, fill in the coupon (find it in this week’s paper) stating the full name, address and voting number of your choice and post it back to us. The closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, August 10, 2018.

Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or any received after the closing date.