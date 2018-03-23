In pictures: Inter-schools cheerleading competition

Pupils from 13 schools across Scotland came together at Denny High last week for the annual inter school cheerleading competition.

Now in its fourth year, the contest saw participants from across Falkirk, the central belt and further afield compete and perform for their school.

The local schools who entered teams were Bo’ness Academy, Braes and Denny High Schools.

The event had originally been scheduled to take place on *, however it was rearranged due to the snow and as a result Larbert and Falkirk High Schools were unable to take part.

The event was hosted by Becca Harrington, head girl at Denny High, and Rhys Struthers, Bo’ness Academy captain.

The competition is divided into two divisions – a cheer division and a pom dance.

The cheer division consists of tumbles (gymnastics), stunts and dance, while the pom dance division is more about technique and consists only of dancing.

Caroline McIntyre, a PE teacher at Bo’ness Academy who organised the event and has done so for the last four years, said: “The competition went extremely well – the biggest and best one yet.

“Many schools have already expressed their interest in next year’s competition.

“The standards were incredible this year.

“The level of stunts and tumbles on display blew everyone away.

“All of the pupils involved work extremely hard to learn more challenging stunts each year and all of their hard work paid off as they were all fantastic.

“The judges this year were Jade Hunter, Tiffany Bonnar, Julie Somerville and Danielle Fullard.

“Each of them have a wealth of experience in dance and cheerleading.

“They said the standard was very high and were impressed by the standard of a school cheer competition.

“Cheerleading is a growing sport within Scottish schools.

“The first year of the competition five schools entered and each year the interest is continuing to grow.

“Cheerleading is an extremely inclusive sport that develops team work, confidence, physical skill and a fantastic school ethos.

“The perception of cheerleading as a sport has changed a considerable amount over the past few years.

“Pupils and staff have said that they didn’t realise how much skill was involved with the level of tumbling, stunting and dancing in each routine.

“It has been great to watch the competition grow each year.

“I couldn’t organise the competition wtihout the help of teachers across all of the schools involved.

“They have really helped to push and develop cheerleading within their schools.

“I also have lots of help with the running of the competition on the actual night of the event with Bo’ness Academy staff member Sophie O’Neil and Denny High School staff members Janice Smith and Kirsty Auld.”

This year’s winners were:

Cheer Division – 1. Newbattle Community High School; 2. Ellon Academy; 3. Bo’ness Academy.

Pom Dance Division – 1. Alva Academy; 2. Braes High School; 3. Newbattle Community High School.