In pictures: History comes alive at Callendar Park event

History was brought to life at a special event held in Callendar Park and House at the weekend.

Becoming Scotland celebrated the 75th anniversary of Archaelogy Scotland and offered visitors the chance to enjoy fun, facts, fiction and food. Among the activities were re-enactment displays, an exhibition of props from The Outlaw King and Game of Thrones, a programme of talks and workshops and the chance to help carve a Roman milestone.

Brothers Zander (7), Nathan (11) and Samuel Ironmonger (9) with Provost Billy Buchanan.

Provost Billy Buchanan.

Becoming Scotland Living History Event in Callendar Park, Falkirk on Saturday, August 31.

Becoming Scotland Living History Event in Callendar Park, Falkirk on Saturday, August 31.

