In pictures: Great British Dog Walk at the Kelpies

Over 250 dog walkers and 173 pooches attended the Great British Dog Walk held at Falkirk’s Helix Park at the weekend.

The event, hosted by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and supported by Specsavers Audiologists, was organised to allow dog lovers to enjoy a fun day out at the home of the famous Kelpies while raising funds to help change the lives of deaf people at the same time. For more information about the charity visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk

Great British Dog Walk at Helix Park, Falkirk on Saturday, March 23, 2019. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Great British Dog Walk at Helix Park, Falkirk on Saturday, March 23, 2019. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Great British Dog Walk at Helix Park, Falkirk on Saturday, March 23, 2019. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Great British Dog Walk at Helix Park, Falkirk on Saturday, March 23, 2019. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more