In pictures: Grangemouth Children’s Day Arches

Queen Erin Simpson pulled out all the stops with a street-long arch but her Disney Magic Kingdom was just one of the colourful creations in this year’s Grangemouth Children’s Day.

There was not one, but two Greatest Showman arches and a pair of chocolate factories belonging to a couple of Willy Wonkas. Muppets, Dr Seuss, The Wizard of Oz and Harry Potter were all present and correct and Scooby Doo was solving mysteries in Campsie Road.

Grangemouth Children's Day Arches 2019. Pictures by Michael Gillen. Page Boy, Findlay Hunter.
Grangemouth Children's Day Arches 2019. Pictures by Michael Gillen. Lady in Waiting, Libby Cassidy and brother Adam Cassidy who is a Queen's Guard.
Grangemouth Children's Day Arches 2019. Pictures by Michael Gillen. Herald, Lewis Campbell had a Greatest Showman theme and show.
Grangemouth Children's Day Arches 2019. Pictures by Michael Gillen. Herald, Lewis Campbell had a Greatest Showman theme and show.
