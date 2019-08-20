In pictures: Good causes benefit from Falkirk Charities Day

Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk, the event saw over 25 stalls set up in the heart of the town giving local and national charities an opportunity to raise both funds and awareness about their causes.
View more
The annual Charities Day in Falkirk town centre was again supported by generous shoppers.
Organised by the Rotary Club of Falkirk, the event saw over 25 stalls set up in the heart of the town giving local and national charities an opportunity to raise both funds and awareness about their causes.