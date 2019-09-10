In pictures: Fun for all the family at Falkirk’s Big Picnic

The weather stayed dry on Sunday allowing hundreds to enjoy the Big Picnic at the Helix.

The event had originally been due to take place last month, however bad weather saw organisers forced to postpone it. There was plenty on offer to keep the whole family entertained, with activities for all ages including sports activities, circus skills, laser tag, a creation station and an escape room.

The Big Picnic in the Helix Park on Sunday, August 8. Picture by Jamie Forbes. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

The Big Picnic in the Helix Park on Sunday, August 8. Project Theatre performing on stage. Picture by Jamie Forbes. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

