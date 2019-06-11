Forth Region Scouts Family Fun Day at Barrwood Campsite near Denny. Pictures by Alan Murray.

In pictures: Forth Region Scouts family fun day

Forth Region Scouts held a family fun day which more than lived up to its name as hundreds flocked to Barrwood Campsite in Stonewood, near Denny on Saturday.

Guests of all ages had a great time taking on a floating obstacle course at the reservoir, while more than 50 people took part in kayaking and canoeing activities. There was also a bouncy castle, a mud run and the chance for visitors to try out zorbing.

Forth Region Scouts Family Fun Day at Barrwood Campsite near Denny. Pictures by Alan Murray.
