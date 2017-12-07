In pictures: Festive fun in Falkirk town centre

Falkirk town centre was full of festive cheer over the weekend as two community events took place.

There was a lot of fun to be had for the whole family on Saturday as a festive fayre was held in Cow Wynd as part of Small Business Saturday.

Callendar Square Festive Launch; Pic by Alan Murray

It was a chance for everyone to do some Christmas shopping as well as soak up the atmosphere, with music provided by the Salvation Army band and appearances from the Big Boys, and Clown Cora and Carrie Caper from Abercadabra.

But the fun didn't stop there.

On Sunday Callendar Square hosted its festive launch by the new owners with artisan producers and crafters displaying their goods, live music to entertain the crowd and food stalls for everyone to enjoy.