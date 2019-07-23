Commemoration of the Battle of Falkirk in 1298 with events in Callendar Park, Trinity Church and a procession through the town. Pictures by Alan Murray.

In pictures: Falkirk town centre ‘comes alive’ for 1298 battle commemoration

This year’s event to mark the 1298 Battle of Falkirk included church tours, prop exhibits from the movie Outlaw King, music and dance acts, medieval re-enactors and a period-themed street market, as well as creative games for kids in The Howgate.

The main event, as ever, was a colourful procession through the town to recall the day when reputedly thousands died in battle in a vain attempt to repel the forces of Edward I.

Commemoration of the Battle of Falkirk in 1298 with events in Callendar Park, Trinity Church and a procession through the town. Pictures by Alan Murray.
Commemoration of the Battle of Falkirk in 1298 with events in Callendar Park, Trinity Church and a procession through the town. Pictures by Alan Murray.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Commemoration of the Battle of Falkirk in 1298 with events in Callendar Park, Trinity Church and a procession through the town. Pictures by Alan Murray.
Commemoration of the Battle of Falkirk in 1298 with events in Callendar Park, Trinity Church and a procession through the town. Pictures by Alan Murray.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Commemoration of the Battle of Falkirk in 1298 with events in Callendar Park, Trinity Church and a procession through the town. Pictures by Alan Murray.
Commemoration of the Battle of Falkirk in 1298 with events in Callendar Park, Trinity Church and a procession through the town. Pictures by Alan Murray.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Commemoration of the Battle of Falkirk in 1298 with events in Callendar Park, Trinity Church and a procession through the town. Pictures by Alan Murray.
Commemoration of the Battle of Falkirk in 1298 with events in Callendar Park, Trinity Church and a procession through the town. Pictures by Alan Murray.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 20