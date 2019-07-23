In pictures: Falkirk town centre ‘comes alive’ for 1298 battle commemoration

The main event, as ever, was a colourful procession through the town to recall the day when reputedly thousands died in battle in a vain attempt to repel the forces of Edward I.
This year’s event to mark the 1298 Battle of Falkirk included church tours, prop exhibits from the movie Outlaw King, music and dance acts, medieval re-enactors and a period-themed street market, as well as creative games for kids in The Howgate.
