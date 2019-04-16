In Pictures: Falkirk Operatic Society perform Anything Goes

The talented cast delighted audiences at Falkirk Town Hall last week with this light-hearted, comic caper, packed with Cole Porter songs, including It’s Delovely, I Get a Kick Out of You, You’re the Top and of course, Anything Goes.
In case you missed it - or if you were there and want to relive some of the entertaining moments - here are some images from Falkirk Operatic Society’s production of Anything Goes.
