In pictures: Falkirk Herald Chip Shop of the Year 2019 - the Top 10 finalists

The first round of voting is complete and here are the top 10 finalists in our Chip Shop of the Year competition.

Now you can vote for which one will be crowned number one. Just find the voting slip in this week’s Falkirk Herald and return it by the closing date on Saturday, May 25. Pictures are in alphabetical order.

Mary Street, Laurieston.

1. Benny T's

Kinnaird Centre, McIntyre Avenue, Larbert.

2. Cello's

5 Seaview Place, Bo'ness.

3. Corvi's

4 Williamson Street, Falkirk.

4. Giulio's

