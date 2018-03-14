In pictures: Falkirk area schools celebrate Chinese New Year

Pupils from Falkirk’s primary and secondary schools pulled out all the stops last week to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The all action event at Larbert High School welcomed in the Year of the Dog and featured youngsters from Larbert Village and Stenhousemuir primary schools, Bo’ness Academy and Denny, St Mungo’s, Braes, Graeme and, of course, Larbert high schools.

Karen Kelly, Larbert High’s principal teacher of languages and Confucius Hub co-ordinator, said: “It was an opportunity for schools across the Falkirk Council area to come together and show the community a different culture.

“It was lovely to see the youngsters having so much fun on stage and behind the scenes. The pupils organised everything themselves and created the Chinese cuisine that was served on the night.”

Entertainment, including dancing, acting and paper folding displays, combined with refreshments – prawn crackers and sweet and sour delicacies – to help make the event extra special.