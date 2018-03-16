In pictures: Fairtrade fun at Falkirk’s St Andrew’s Primary

Pupils at St Andrew’s Primary enjoyed an afternoon of Fairtrade fun last week as the school marked Fairtrade Fortnight.

A special fayre was held on Friday, raising awareness of Fairtrade among pupils as well as fundraising for the Fairtrade Foundation.

The fayre was the culmination of a fortnight of events and activities planned at the school, organised by pupils on the fairtrade committee.

Teacher, Miss Crainie, said: “We are a Fairtrade school and this was a great way for us to show the different aspects of Fairtrade and for the pupils to learn more about it.

“It was a really successful event.”