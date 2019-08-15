Emergency Services Day 2019 on Falkirk High Street, Wednesday, August 14. Picture by Michael Gillen.

In pictures: Emergency Services Day in Falkirk town centre

Youngsters and adults alike had an opportunity to meet the district’s 999 professionals – and see them in action.

Emergency Services Day has become an annual event in Falkirk town centre when police officers, firefighters and paramedics let the crowds see what they do on a daily basis. Here are a selection of pictures from the event.

Emergency Services Day 2019 on Falkirk High Street, Wednesday, August 14. Picture by Michael Gillen.
