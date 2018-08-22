In pictures: Emergency Services Day in Falkirk

Falkirk High Street was the go-to place for vital safety information as the town held its annual Emergency Services Day.

A wide variety of displays and demonstrations by paramedics, fire and rescue crews, and police were well received by a crowd of all ages who were given an insight into how each service operates.

Dozens of families headed to the heart of Falkirk last Wednesday for the event, which was attended by a host of organisations, including the Salvation Army, as well as Police Scotland diving teams.

Excited youngsters were only too happy to make the most of an opportunity to see the insides of both a police boat and a fire engine.