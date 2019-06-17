In pictures: Eid in the Park at Callendar House

Families from across the Forth Valley flocked to Callendar House on Sunday for the annual Eid in the Park celebration.
Organised by Falkirk Muslim Forum, the event is held to mark the end of Ramadan, when local Muslims get together to celebrate after a month fasting over the long summer days. Children were entertained with quizzes, games and rides while adults enjoyed browsing clothes, jewellery and henna stalls and tasting a variety of Asian delicacies.
Eid In The Park at Callander Park, Falkirk on Sunday, June 16. Mohamed Husain, Arshed Farooqui and Imam Ayuv Patel. Pictures by Scott Louden.